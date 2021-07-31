Music Review: Upendo – Spice Diana ft Zuchu

By Dennis Asiimwe

Spice Diana seems to thrive in collaborations. Her single, I Do, with Tanzania’s gifted singer Mbosso is one of her best bits of music, while Body, with Nince Henry is a gem of a song.

She seems to have set up some interesting connections in Tanzania (hats off to her excellent management team).

Her latest single is with Zuchu, a delightfully talented singer with a rich, velvety texture to her voice, from Tanzania.

Zuchu is also a songwriter and has been signed up by WCB Wasafi record label. She was awarded the Silver Plaque Button by YouTube for hitting 100,000 subscribers in one week.

Listen to her sing on this track and you will know why – she has a pearl of a voice, powerful and with such technical control. When these two singers come together on this bongo-flavoured track, the chemistry is tangible, and it works.

Spice Diana is a singer with guts, teaming up with these obviously talented singers who are somewhat superior to her vocally. But what she lacks in terms of vocal ability, she makes up with personality – she’s able to tap into the gallons of charisma that she has, and infuses her singing with this quality.

Upendo works because it is performed by two singers with tonnes of chemistry, and at the top of their respective games, bringing different gifts to the table.