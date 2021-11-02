Music Review: Upendo – Spice Diana ft Zuchu

By Dennis Asiimwe

Whichever management firm is handling Spice Diana is doing a pretty impressive job. She has had a stellar year. Body, where she featured Nince Henry, was brilliant, while Yes, featuring Tanzania’s wonderfully talented Mbosso, showcased her range.

Her latest collaboration, Upendo, features a singer called Zuchu, who might actually be Spice Diana’s soulmate – they really do give off the same vibe.

Upendo is a Lingala song. It opens her up to a completely new market. In case you were wondering, there is a huge audience for Lingala music out there. And she explores the Lingala genre with ease.

On Upendo, Spice Diana wasn’t singing the song for novelty purposes – she sings with purpose and poise, offering an impressive take that Ugandan musicians often struggle to pull off. Her vocals on this track are… comfortable… which is saying a lot

Zuchu is Tanzanian, a singer from an industry that is admittedly often underestimated within the region. Their industry is vibrant (hey, they gave us Diamond) and Spice Diana seems to like those Tanzanian folks. This is her second collaboration from that exotic land and counting.

I can’t tell if the song is performed in Lingala (the language), or in Swahili (my language skills are embarrassing). But as a Lingala song, it shows that the singer has the balls to try out something completely unpredictable, and the versatility to pull it off.

The least you can thank Spice Diana for is reminding us of the genre that it was. The girls sing against a backdrop that is managed well, with the producer seeming to understand that this is a homage song, with the song finding a nice balance between its modern roots and traditional influences.

Ms. Diana seems to have figured out a way of catching us off-guard.

May this continue.