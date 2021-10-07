Music Review: Wabasookayo – Zex Bilangilangi

By Dennis Asiimwe

After the monster hit that was Magazine, Zex Bilangilangi was in danger of being accused of being a one-hit wonder, especially since he appeared to have come out of nowhere.

Wabasookayo is his attempt to cut the feet out from under those rumours. Let’s face it, he was never really going to pull off another Magazine – if anything, he decides to go in a completely new direction.

For instance, while Magazine is a wacky attempt at hip hop, with Wabasookayo, he tries his hand at (I am going to say) Afro pop. It sounds like a mash up of Afro pop and dancehall.

First things first. While this foray is a brave one, Zex is not as catchy a singer as he is a rapper. He doesn’t seem to be having as much fun on this one as he did on Magazine. While not exactly forgettable, Wabasookayo is not as immediately memorable as Magazine.

Zex doesn’t have a horrible signing voice, and the material is not awful. If anything, Wabasookayo is a love song, worked into that Afro pop/zouk mash up. He gets marks for a decent effort, but not a great one – a brave one. A brave, but ultimately ordinary effort.

On this evidence, following up Magazine with something similar might actually be a tall order for poor old Zex.