Music Review: Walwaawo – Pinky

By Dennis Asiimwe

First things first – she’s actually been around for a while, and only really came to the fore when there appeared to be a breakdown in the relationship between Sheebah and her management (read that as Jeff Kiwanuka). This is generally considered a bad idea on the streets of Kampala.

Jeff seems to have mastered the art of moving on, and the grapevine listed Pinky as a replacement for Sheebah in his musical stable. There were even whispers that Pinky sounds a lot like Sheebah, which got me immediately curious. Who the heck was Pinky?

So I looked her up, and found that her handle, originally, was Rahmah Pinky. She now trades as Pinky, which is somewhat ominous for Sheebah, who also took on the single name approach when she joined Team No Sleep.

You are going to hear a lot of Sheebah-like songs being delivered by a Sheebah-like, smoother voice. Her demeanor is non-confrontational, which helps – she’s a tiny little thing, whose only attempt at brash behaviour is her bias towards pink

Also, she does sound like Sheebah, but with a little more nuance to her voice. Technically, she might be the better singer – Sheebah developed her voice, almost built it from scratch, adding sass, inflections, and attitude.

Pinky is a little known singer from Lord knows where, who has been plying her trade, trying out little melodies in a style that suggests she has a folk music background. She is the more natural singer, while Sheebah is a performer by default.

Walwaawo is the tune that I narrowed down on when looking up Pinky, and you can see why she caught Jeff’s eye (and ear). She’s fit smoothly into the slot that Sheebah has allegedly vacated, and delivers the song a little more smoothly.

Walwaawo was released under Team No Sleep, so things are getting a little heated up over there.