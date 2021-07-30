Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Video Review: Mbikwasagwe -Flex D’Paper FT Shena Skies

HomeAll PostsMusicMusic Video Review: Mbikwasagwe -Flex...
14 hours ago
Share
64Views 0Comments

By Dennis Asiimwe 

Well, he has often come across as a wholesome rapper, with family-friendly lyrics, but on Mbikwasagwe, a collaboration with Shena Skies, he takes things up a notch.

Mbikwasagwe translates to “I have left everything in your hands.” The track is delightful, with excellent instrumentation (I sense the subtle production of Nutty Neithan), Paper’s rapping and Shena Skies’ wonderful vocals. She’s got some pipes on her, a sort of delicate power.

The video for Mbikwasagwe is something of a home video in disguise – no surprises there, since it was probably shot in the lockdown. So, there’s limited sets – the exterior a bungalow, interspersed with cutaways of a hilly location in the city. The simplicity of the video works, when you take into consideration the lyrics of the song – it’s almost as wholesome. 

You May Also Like

Music Top News
David Lutalo survives lynching at South Sudanese artiste’s funeral
July 30, 2021
Latest News Music
Producer Baur cries out for help
July 13, 2021
Music Top News Uncategorized
We promoted ‘Another rap’ – DJ Roja responds to Museveni’s claim that he does not know Djs
4 days ago
Music
Artists and comedians in Mbarara excited over receiving Covid19 relief money
July 14, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.