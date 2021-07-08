Skip to content Skip to footer

Music Video Review: Mbikwasagwe – Flex D’Paper FT Shena Skies

2 hours ago
Share
27Views 0Comments

By Dennis Asiimwe 

Well, he has often come across as a wholesome rapper, with family-friendly lyrics, but on Mbikwasagwe, a collaboration with Shena Skies, he takes things up a notch.

Mbikwasagwe translates to “I have left everything in your hands.” The track is delightful, with excellent instrumentation (I sense the subtle production of Nutty Neithan), Paper’s rapping and Shena Skies’ wonderful vocals. She’s got some pipes on her, a sort of delicate power.

The video for Mbikwasagwe is something of a home video in disguise – no surprises there, since it was probably shot in the lockdown. So, there’s limited sets – the exterior a bungalow, interspersed with cutaways of a hilly location in the city. The simplicity of the video works, when you take into consideration the lyrics of the song – it’s almost as wholesome. 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Song Review: Gulu – Feffe Bussi
8 hours ago
Music Top News
I am never getting married – Sheebah
1 day ago
Celebrity News Music
Voltage music resurrect with “Mbundu” song
July 8, 2021
Latest News Music
Buka Chimney begs Crysto Panda not to sing ‘Pulosesi by pulosesi’
July 5, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.