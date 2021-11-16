Musician Barbi Jay brags about song with Norwegian singer

By Paul Waiswa

Ugandan musician, Julius Buyinza, popularly known as Barbi Jay is in chest thumping mode. Formerly dubbed a one-hit wonder, he is ready to shed the tag.

News filtering in shows that he has used the local ban on local music concerts to good effect. He established contacts and has a collaboration song with a Norwegian artiste to show for it.

He teamed up with a Norwegian female musician Lene Stoltz in the newest song they have named ‘Wojubale’.

The two have dropped the song with its visual rocking massively on several Broadcasters.

The word ‘Wojubale’ in Norwegian literature has locked many fanatics outside the docket as they intend to know its roots and meaning.

However, singer Barbi Jay, despite him being a co-writer of the project has not disclosed its meaning to the public saying has tabled $100 (sh360, 000) to anyone who can decode the song’s meaning. .

Barbi Jay who also doubles as the CEO at Another Smile Organization has revealed that Lene Stoltz has through the years been pursuing a solo music career back home but decided to do a collabo with him.

In June this year, the two hit the studio for Audio production and started strategizing for the video that was shot in September at Queen Elizabeth National park.

The song is a fusion between two world continents and it being a unique blend between Scandinavian pop and Afro-pop, Barbi jay believes and brags it is another mega-hit afar from ‘Sumbusa’ hit song, a collaboration song done with Eddy Kenzo years ago.

He now plans a come back onto the music arena with the new album which is already in pipeline. While speaking to our pals the singer has observed that they are both doing charity work and therefore targets writing music that brings joy and life to all sections of listeners.

“I am releasing a full album with musician Lene Stoltz. So far, we have worked on three songs ready for release and now one is already in circulation”, said Barbi Jay.