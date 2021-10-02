Musician Pia Pounds on cloud nine as ‘Tupaate remix’ hits a million views on Youtube

By Paul Waiswa

Female secular musician Tracy Kirabo also known as Pia Pounds is over the moon after her Tupaate remix song hit a million views on YouTube in two months. The milestone to her career comes just days after her academic achievement. The singer recently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Tupaate is her biggest song ever since she rose onto the music scene a few years ago. The song became a hit almost after a year of release, after a video of Mc Africa dancing to the song went viral.

Initially, Tupaate remix received criticism for the clumsy lyrics relayed by both Kenzo and MC Africa, but the song later gained momentum on the charts.