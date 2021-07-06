Musician Prince Ivo in new love video ‘Tonfiisa’

By Paul Waiswa

Dancehall musician, Izo Muzaata popularly known as Prince Izo is back from the music doldrums with a club banger.

His latest song, “Tonfiisa” is one he believes will hoist him to greater heights; he dares to believe it will have him mentioned among dancehall music greats in Uganda.

Like any musician releasing music during the lockdown, he just cannot wait for government to lift the ban on music events, so he can show what he has become.

In the song, Prince Izo is seen bowing down and swallowing princely pride as he prostrates for a fresh lover. He sings about loving and losing, rhyming about how the girls he opened up to in the past , never reciprocated his love overtures. The song was produced in Karma records by producer Moskan.

Who is Prince Izo

Prince Izo Muzaata is a Ugandan versatile, multi-talented musician who joined the entertainment circuit in 2006 when still at University. He is an instrumentalist and the CEO of Karma records, Karma Band, Karma films and Karma events, all with their offices located in Makindye.

He engaged in professional music business in 2010 with songs like ‘ Whine me up’, featuring Vampino, Bella, Roden Y Kabako and Fidempa. He later recorded his second single titled Bubaka. Through the years, Prince Izo has dropped several club bangers including Mufere, Banana, Muzaata, Pendeza, to mention but a few. He has won himself accolades both local and across Africa. Prince Izo was born in Mulago and grew up in Jinja city.