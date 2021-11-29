Skip to content Skip to footer

Musicians Halima Namakula, Phina Mugerwa suspended from UMA Board

3 hours ago
By Paul Waiswa

The Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) committee Board member and singer Ibrahim Mayanja ( Big Eye)  has  suspended artists Halima Namakula, Phina Mugerwa(Masanyalaze) and Isaac Rucci from its board until further notice.

The incident comes after a  bitter exchange of words between female musicians Halima Namakula and Phina Mugerwa over contentions concerning the E-concert money.

Our hub has learnt of it that the trio’s holdup was made public through a letter that has since gone viral after a board meeting that sat yesterday Monday 6th December, 2021 and agreed to sack the above-mentioned individuals.

On how and why Isaac Rucci gets into the scuffle is because he was directly involved in organizing the E-concert shows that used to air on NBS TV on weekends.

According to the letter that we have managed to peruse, Isaac Rucci and the two artists are suspended with immediate effect and whoever deals with them on matters concerning UMA, deals with them on an individual basis.

