Mutebile sendoff:  Sh10m allotted to alcohol

10 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

The departed Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, loved his Scotch and whiskey.

He was a stickler for the rare and expensive whiskeys, Chivas Regal and Johnnie Walker Blue Label.  However, he later dropped his favourite whiskey bottle after his doctors cautioned him.

For his sendoff on Sunday, expenses have not been spared in ensuring mourners in Katojo cell, Kijuguta ward, Kabale municipality get a whiff of alcohol.

The Kampala Sun has learnt that sh10m has been budgeted for alcohol at the burial of the late governor.  The item is carefully labelled “other drinks”, but some people who have viewed the budget believe it is too little considering what has been allotted to other items.

Then Uganda Finance Trust chief executive officer Mathias Katamba,  Mutebile and the then chairperson of Uganda Finance Trust, Irene Muloni, proposing a toast at the opening of the new Uganda Finance Trust head office on January 30, 2008

However, a member of the organising committee told The Kampala Sun that it is a funeral and not a binge-drinking party.

“We are aware that a funeral is also a time to laugh and relieve the stress involved hence the need for alcohol. If the departed loved a fine Scotch or whiskey, we can remember good times with the departed drinking a good Scotch, laughing and sharing good stories. But it’s important to remain respectful and not go wild. Alcohol will be served and people are free to drink. We, however, insist that a degree of moderation is maintained.”

A chunk of the budget has been allotted to food, with a total of 32 animals slaughtered (12 bulls) and 20 goats. Over 100 birds will be slaughtered for the mourners too.  A befitting send off for someone who ‘controlled’ the money

 

