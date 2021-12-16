Muzz Joe shuts down Kasese Municipality

By Hussein Kiganda

Over the weekend, Kasese-based artiste Muzz Joe held his 10 Years of Muzz Joe concert that set a new record for the Rwenzori region.

The Darling hit-maker filled up the district’s biggest playground, Kasese Rwenzori Square.

He told The Kampala Sun that he was overwhelmed by the turnout and was very happy that his concert went down in history as the biggest.

“I feel so proud to be the first person in the history of Rwenzori to have such a big and successful show. It was more than what we expected,” Muzz Joe said.