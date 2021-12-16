Skip to content Skip to footer

Muzz Joe shuts down Kasese Municipality

10 hours ago
By Hussein Kiganda

Over the weekend, Kasese-based artiste Muzz Joe held his 10 Years of Muzz Joe concert that set a new record for the Rwenzori region.

The Darling hit-maker filled up the district’s biggest playground, Kasese Rwenzori Square.

He told The Kampala Sun that he was overwhelmed by the turnout and was very happy that his concert went down in history as the biggest.

“I feel so proud to be the first person in the history of  Rwenzori to have such a big and successful show. It was more than what we expected,” Muzz Joe said.

He has now set his sights on Kampala.

Darling was the very first song that thrust me into the world of music and the audience loved it so much. I am now aiming at performing on the same platform with Chameleone and Bebe Cool,” Muzz Joe said.

Other artistes who performed on his show were Masika Happy, Tip Tonny, Papa Kaunda, BB Patrick , B.Nelly, Lidia Uguchi, Leader Deez,  band singer turned politician Chance Kahindo, Seyo Music, Julie Da Queen and many more.

 

 

 

