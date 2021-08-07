Skip to content Skip to footer

My album delayed because I was cheated by a Nigerian – Azawi

HomeAll PostsMusicMy album delayed because I was cheated by a...
2 hours ago
Share
31Views 0Comments


By Ahmad Muto
According to singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi, she was left shattered when she learnt that one of the singles off her new album to be released later this year was already on the album of a Nigerian artiste (she refused to disclose).
She noted that her biggest undoing was working with a Nigerian producer who handed over the whole project to a fellow national. 
“My new album is not yet out. It was delayed because there is a song on the album that was leaked to some Nigerian artiste. I was home, then went to check on this artiste’s new album and I found my song on it. I worked with a Nigerian producer who gave it out,” she explained. 
She has released one other song off the album titled Slow dance days ago following the success of My year released this year.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music Top News
Stop misleading women – Cindy blasts Sheebah
August 7, 2021
Music
Top 5 Kabaka tribute songs
July 30, 2021
Lifestyle Music
Lydia Jazmine concedes she bought the Benz ‘gift’ herself
August 7, 2021
Music
Artistes’ stimulus fund: DJ Aludah, critics clash
August 3, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.