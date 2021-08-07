My album delayed because I was cheated by a Nigerian – Azawi



By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi, she was left shattered when she learnt that one of the singles off her new album to be released later this year was already on the album of a Nigerian artiste (she refused to disclose).

She noted that her biggest undoing was working with a Nigerian producer who handed over the whole project to a fellow national.

“My new album is not yet out. It was delayed because there is a song on the album that was leaked to some Nigerian artiste. I was home, then went to check on this artiste’s new album and I found my song on it. I worked with a Nigerian producer who gave it out,” she explained.

She has released one other song off the album titled Slow dance days ago following the success of My year released this year.