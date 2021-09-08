My collaborations with Tanzanians pay off – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Spice Diana, her collaborations with Tanzanian artistes are investments and she is already seeing the returns. She said they have bankrolled her trips to the country from air tickets to accommodation to go share her talent with them.

“I go to Tanzania and return with collaborations because I invest in them and so, I get returns. What you invest is what you get. Sometimes you look for them, some they look for you. They asked for collaborations and put tickets, accommodation and I went there,” she said.

In May, her collaboration with Tanzania’s Mbosso titled Yes was released shortly after her visit to the country and meeting with the Wasafi record label and media boss Diamond Platnumz. The music video hit one million views in 78 hours. And it now has 6.6 million views in five months.

Her other project with a Tanzanian was with Harmonize, a song titled Kokonya released a year ago and now has 2.8 million views on her channel.

Her latest titled Upendo is perhaps the least popular. Released a week ago, it has slightly over 700k views on Zuchu’s YouTube channel.

Spice Diana added that she goes to other countries to establish networks like she has with Wasafi saying it is then that it becomes easy to be home and collaborate with an artiste in the UK.