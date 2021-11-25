My daughter was a fighter -Ray G

By Alex Balimwikungu

Western Ugandan artiste, Ray G who lost his daughter recently has come out to reveal that she was a fighter. He reveals that they did everything humanly possible to save their baby, Kwezi Ireembo Malka (KIM) but God had other plans.

HE took to twitter to thank those who stood by them and also reveals that the twelve days they shared with her are one of the most memorable days they have had.

He wrote: 20th December 2021 was the darkest of days in our family, we are still in shock and in deep pain we’ve never felt before.

We did everything possible to save our baby (Malka) but God chose to take her back 12 days after her birth. The little girl really tried her best. she was strong and she will forever be remembered as (KIM) one of . Because of the love we felt In presence for those Beautiful 12 Days,”

To hos fans he said, “You keep giving us reasons to thank God for many other good things he has done and still doing for us. May the Almighty God richly Bless you. (1 Thess 5:17-18) Rest well Kwezi Ireembo Malka (KIM)