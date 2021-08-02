My life has been full of problems since Radio’s death – Weasel

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel, has stated that life took a turn for the worst for him after his music partner Mowzey Radio passed on. According to him, it has always been problems for him characterised by a lot of taunting by the public.

He said the Toyota Land Cruiser his brother Jose Chameleone gave him over a week ago put a smile on his face, contrary to his (Chameleone’s) song Basiima Ogenze. He said he got his when he can still enjoy it.

In early August, Weasel shocked his fans after it was reported he broke his helper’s leg during a fight and went into hiding. His mother blamed the act on alcohol, accusing the bitter stuff of overpowering his sons at times. A week later the Police through the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, revealed they had launched a hunt for him. However, it was never reported whether he had been arrested given now he is back mixing freely with the public.

His singing ability as a solo artiste has also been a topic of conversation following Radio’s demise. Critics argue that he thrived as an artiste because of his partner.