Skip to content Skip to footer

My life has been full of problems since Radio’s death – Weasel

HomeAll PostsMusicMy life has been full of problems since...
5 hours ago
Share
67Views 0Comments

By Ahmad Muto
Singer Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel, has stated that life took a turn for the worst for him after his music partner Mowzey Radio passed on. According to him, it has always been problems for him characterised by a lot of taunting by the public.
He said the Toyota Land Cruiser his brother Jose Chameleone gave him over a week ago put a smile on his face, contrary to his (Chameleone’s) song Basiima Ogenze. He said he got his when he can still enjoy it.
In early August, Weasel shocked his fans after it was reported he broke his helper’s leg during a fight and went into hiding. His mother blamed the act on alcohol, accusing the bitter stuff of overpowering his sons at times. A week later the Police through the Kampala Metropolitan spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire, revealed they had launched a hunt for him. However, it was never reported whether he had been arrested given now he is back mixing freely with the public.
His singing ability as a solo artiste has also been a topic of conversation following Radio’s demise. Critics argue that he thrived as an artiste because of his partner.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Music
Furious Diamond responds to claims his sh2b Rolls Royce broke down
August 2, 2021
Music
A Grammy would be a big bonus – Azawi
October 2, 2021
Music
Why Navio does not lose sleep over Burna Boy and Wizkid filling up London’s O2 Arena
September 9, 2021
Music Top News
Spice Diana rocks Istanbul, Turkey in the midst of Covid-19
August 2, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.