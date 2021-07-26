My tirade was not aimed at Sheebah, Spice Diana – Naira Ali

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Naira Ali revealed that she has noted with great concern people trying to pivot her rant towards singers Sheebah Karungi and Spice Diana. Days ago, she scribbled a long post on her facebook page accusing a section of music industry players of manipulating the media in their favour while blocking other artistes’ work. She particularly said they pay presenters to have their songs on countdowns and bloggers to praise them among other vices.

However, while appearing on a local television station on August 3 she said she did not aim at any particular artiste and those taking advantage of it just want to create tension in the industry and between her and other artistes.

“My message was not aimed at any single person or group people. Our industry has problems, but people have decided to stay silent. We are focusing more on personalities than what they are actually doing. My point is why do we keep frustrating ourselves as artistes? Why block each other?” she said.