My wife is the most beautiful woman on earth – Lt. Gen. Muhoozi

9 hours ago
By Kampala Sun Writer

Twitter is Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s playground. The commander of the UPDF land forces is not afraid to speak (type) his mind on it, often courting controversy.

Just last week, he was defending his ‘brother’, journalist Andrew Mwenda, for donning military fatigues yet many civilians are wallowing in jail over the offence.

“My bro Mwenda is part of the massive fan base that UPDF has because of the great work we do. They want to wear our uniforms, hold our guns and even pretend to fly our aircraft. It means nothing. They are just excited beings. A victorious army like ours is used to such adoration,” Muhoozi, who is also the senior presidential adviser for special operations, posted last Sunday.

Yesterday, he took a romantic break to heap praise on his wife of 22 years, Charlotte.

“My wife, Charlotte Nankunda Kainerugaba, is the most beautiful woman on earth,” the 47-year-old Muhoozi posted accompanied by her smiling picture.

It could mean one of two things; he had screwed up and was trying to make amends or he was genuinely appreciating her beauty.

“You may find she isn’t giving you these days, so you are pleading. Just be a good boy, she will give you,” a Davis Mugisha advised.

While some people levelled cheating allegations against Muhoozi, others wondered if his account had been hacked into.

“We don’t expect such posts from a General,” Peter Wakaba said.

But Ugandans also! Can’t a man appreciate his wife just for just?

The couple after tying the knot on July 17, 1999

 

Charlotte Kainerugaba

 

Muhoozi being congratulated by Charlotte during the pass out of the overseas cadet officers at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst in the United Kingdom on August 11, 2000
The Kainerugabas
Muhoozi being decorated by his wife and Maj. Gen. Levi Karuhanga at the UPDF Land Forces headquarters in Bombo in 2009

Muhoozi and Charlotte upon his promotion from Maj. General to Lt. General at Mbuya Barracks on February 19, 2019
The Kainerugabas at Muhoozi’s promotion to Lieutenant General at Mbuya Barracks on February 19, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

