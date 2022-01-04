Skip to content Skip to footer

Naava Grey, Irene Ntale replace Juliana Kanyomozi at Soul Safari

HomeAll PostsLatest NewsNaava Grey, Irene Ntale replace Juliana...
11 hours ago
Share
224Views 0Comments

By Nicholas Oneal

After a series of unending social media exchanges between the organisers of the Soul & RnB safari event and singer Juliana Kanyomozi, she has been replaced with three singers; Naava Grey, Irene Ntale and Gabbie Ntaate.

The Soul & RnB Safari is set to take place on May 7, at the ultimate picnic concert experience dubbed ‘Baileys Picnic Safari.’

Soul & RnB Safari founder Tshaka Mayanja announced that the three ladies will headline the outdoor experience set for Kampala Serena Hotel.

Tshaka noted that with the three soulful crooners on the same stage, the picnic edition of the Soul & RnB Safari promises to be an unforgettable premium fete with live music and lots of fun.

Black Roots Academy of Soul Band featuring Tonya Michelle Ahenda, Julius Ssese, Yanzi Prudence and Lisa Sonia will also serenade the revellers.

The band leader, Tshaka Mayanja, is arguably reggae music’s best kept secret.

Comedian Salvador and Crystal Newman have been confirmed as the hosts of the event.

“Our ambition is to delight and create magical moments for our consumers. The picnic is a great moment for our consumers to enjoy Baileys and music. We picked a blend of some of the best voices in Naava Grey, Irene Ntale and Gabbie Ntaate, to remind the consumers that they can always have memorable moments with our iconic drink – Baileys,” said Baileys brand manager Annette Nakiyaga.

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Latest News Top News
Govt critic Kakwenza to appear in court over offensive communication
January 4, 2022
Top News
Ugandans in US start getting East African passports
March 30, 2022
Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Policeman arrested over shooting girlfriend dead
November 9, 2021
Latest News Top News
City pastor held over defilement allegations
April 7, 2022
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.