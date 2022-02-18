Nabbanja celebrates Indian Holi festival

By Nicholas Oneal

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja joined the Indian community in Uganda to celebrate the Holi festival at the Arya Samaj Grounds in Kololo, Kampala on Sunday, March 20.

The event, free of charge, saw people from all walks of life flocking to the venue.

The festival, which is a celebration to mark good harvests and fertility, as well as the victory of good over evil, is all about fun, and vibrant colours.

As such, the guests were sprinkled with gulal, a coloured powder mixed with water.

“This is a good time to look forward to the good that 2022 has to offer and celebrate together. We are here to relax and not to differentiate, but to rejoice in the spirit of brotherhood,” Kansai Plascon managing director Santosh Gumte said.