Naira Ali, Kenzo to perform in USA

By Hussein Kiganda

Singers Nabattu Naira Ali and Edrisa Musuuza also known as Eddy Kenzo are iin final stages of rehearsals ahead of a performance in the United States of America.

The two will perform in San Fransisco, one of the cities in the US, on 16th October. The show is dubbed San Francisco Boat Cruise that seeks to bring together different Ugandans in USA.

Talking to The Kampala Sun, Naira Ali expressed her excitement and said it was great pleasure being on stage and working alongside Kenzo.

“Hehehe!! I am just excited to be on stage and with other fellow Ugandans like Kenzo. It’s a big platform and such an opportunity is golden. It brings us together as Ugandans and I promise to deliver to my fullest. My fans should expect the best from me as usual…,”she said excitedly.

Naira Ali has been in the US for years now and has released a number of songs from there. A few months ago, the bukodyo singer showcased her newly acquired luxurious car, which is a pointer that she got dime. She is even upgrading on her fashion skills pursuing a course in psychology.

Kenzo has always performed on various shows and such is not an excitement to him. Besides his teary “Uganda where are you” saga, he is that big gun in the Ugandan music industry that every promoter would want on his show. He has hit up stadiums and arenas around the world.