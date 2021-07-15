Skip to content Skip to footer
Naira Ali to represent Uganda at Ankara Festival

9 hours ago
By Ahmad Muto
Singer Naira Ali is one of the artistes that have been selected to feature at this year’s premier fashion and music event, the Ankara Festival.
Through her social media, she shared the news with her fans on Wednesday July 7, 2021: “Yes, we representing East Africa on the biggest African Fashion and Music Festival (Ankara Festival),” she wrote.
The event is set to take place at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA from 3 – 5 September.
The Ankara Festival Los Angeles was started in 2010 as a platform for African culture through fashion, arts, music, dance and food. It’s named after the African print (Ankara). Nigerian singer Mr. Flavour is set to headline.

