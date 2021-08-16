Skip to content Skip to footer

Nairobi hosts Mbonye double honouring fest

49 mins ago
By Julius Senyimba

Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, a five star resort, on Monday night housed Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s honouring in a glamorous event. 
The all lit holy event with big dignitaries from the Kenyan government and Uganda including Democratic Party head Norbert Mao were joined by a few invited Zoe fellowship members. 
The fifth edition might have been away from home, but it had all the matooke republic ingredients as entertainment was from the Black Yellow and Red country headlined by Ruyonga and Zoe Melodies. 
Being miles away from home, hosted by Prophet Ronnie Kabwama the leader Limitless Worship team based in Kenya, we thought it right to capture and share some highlights to the remnants who did not make it to the land of Ugali. Enjoy.

