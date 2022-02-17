Nakitende’s bark cloth to showcase in Berlin

By Nicholas Oneal

Sheila Nakitende has brought back the importance of cultural significance of the bark cloth (Lubugo) onto the international scene.

Artisanal production process of bark cloth was declared a “Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage” by UNESCO in 2005 and added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2008.

At an exhibition was held on Friday 1st of April at the Makerere University Chemistry Lab, Chemistry Department, Nakitende showcased her Lubugo items to guests who included Dr. Sylvia Tamale, Dr. Angelo Kakande and Don Mugarura

Nakitende the multi-disciplinary artist is set to showcase the Kiganda culture importance of the Lubugo in Berlin, Germany this May 2022.

Nakitende has participated in the Kampala Art Biennale and Kampala Art Auction 2016 and has exhibited in Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Belgium, Austria and USA.

“ABAANA Ba KINTU is about what we the descendants have become and insight into where we might be heading.” Nakitende revealed in a brief speech.