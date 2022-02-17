Skip to content Skip to footer

Nakitende’s bark cloth to showcase in Berlin

HomeAll PostsLifestyleNakitende’s bark cloth to showcase in Berlin
17 hours ago
Share
96Views 0Comments

By Nicholas Oneal

Sheila Nakitende has brought back the importance of cultural significance of the bark cloth (Lubugo) onto the international scene.

Artisanal production process of bark cloth was declared a “Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Cultural Heritage” by UNESCO in 2005 and added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list in 2008.

Some of the guests admiring Sheila Nakitende’s work at the exhibition (Nicholas Oneal)

At an exhibition was held on Friday  1st of April at the Makerere University Chemistry Lab, Chemistry Department, Nakitende showcased her Lubugo items to guests who included Dr. Sylvia Tamale, Dr. Angelo Kakande and Don Mugarura

Nakitende the multi-disciplinary artist is set to showcase the Kiganda culture importance of the Lubugo in Berlin, Germany this May 2022.

Sheila Nakitende (R) is set to exhibit in Berlin later this year (Photo: Nicholas Oneal)

Nakitende has participated in the Kampala Art Biennale and Kampala Art Auction 2016 and has exhibited in Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Namibia, South Africa, Belgium, Austria and USA.

“ABAANA Ba KINTU is about what we the descendants have become and insight into where we might be heading.” Nakitende revealed in a brief speech.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Lifestyle Top News
Parliament allows Nsereko to introduce Bill to curb social media insults
February 17, 2022
Lifestyle Top News Uncategorized
Alliance Française to lift arts lockdown with Njoki Karu concert
January 20, 2022
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Army, police officers arrested in Mbale bar raid
September 16, 2021
Latest News Lifestyle Top News
Miss Uganda Elizabeth Bagaya needs your vote to win Miss World next week
December 9, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2022. All Rights Reserved.