Namboole stadium lights cost sh9m per minute – Magogo

By Ahmad Muto

The president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Moses Magogo has revealed that just switching on the Namboole stadium lights for a minute costs sh9m. He made this disquieting revelation while appearing on day three of the @AfriqueFrance and Embassy of France in Uganda dialogues dubbed the #AfricaFranceRemix on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Makerere University.

He also added that there must be a guarantee from the Government, if Uganda is to host a major sports event and realise success. And therefore, investment in infrastructure, like power, is key.

Magogo argued that this should enable Africans not only to go and use the facilities in places like France, but also have them here so that the athletes are used to such infrastructure rather than seeing it for the first time at different sports events.

The sh9m per minute translate to sh810m for a 90-minute football match. If the pre-match time is added, this should exceed sh1b.

The discussion was on sport and development, among others, seeking to unpack the concept of Gender Equality, a critical component of social development.

Among others present were William Blick, a member of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), the Uganda Sports Press Association president, Patrick Kanyomozi, sports scribe Andrew Kabuura, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare among other sports personalities and administrators.

The dialogue is a build-up to the New Africa-France Summit happening in Montpellier, France in October, 2021.