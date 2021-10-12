Namboole: Where Cranes’ players’ marriages, careers are shaken

On December 11, The Kampala Sun will celebrate its 10th anniversary. As a warm-up, or rather kasiki, we shall re-produce some of our bestselling articles over the time, in no particular order. This article was first published on July 18, 2017, but has slightly been edited

By Ronald Kintu

Geofrey Massa, the former Uganda Cranes’ captain, now errant man-of-the-night, was in the news last week for his involvement in a shooting. His story about parking his car in a secluded area in Bweyogerere, Wakiso district, then speeding off when policemen approached, caught our eye. The sad bit was that his only companion in the car, Josephine Maliza, was shot. However, many residents believe that Massa was simply unlucky – the same thing that was said about his goal drought in his last days on the national team. They claim that Massa was just unlucky because that area is notorious for sex-in-the-car escapades.

It has been the case since the stadium opened in 1997 when Express FC and Villa FC fans stormed the place and later ‘stomped’ each other. Mathias Walukagga composed a song about the Namboole experience, and aptly titled it Namboole. That place has since seen many marriages fall apart.

Cars in that area do not “shake shake” because of the bad road, they “shake shake” because of drivers behaving badly. That place along the Namboole flyover will be the death of Uganda Cranes if we do not take this as a matter of national security concern. We have been reliably informed that Massa has gone to chill off the Maliza stress in his village in eastern Uganda.

As a man married in church, according to an interview he had with The Kampala Sun early this year, being nabbed with a woman he allegedly picked from the road is suspicious. Just the other day, Massa was telling us about his baby and his love for his wife. Now, it will take the intervention of God and Mt. Elgon for him to convince his fans that he is still a hero.

Namboole has ‘murdered’ more Cranes’ players

Memories of David Obua throwing down the national team jersey and walking off the pitch after being substituted will never die. After years of being productive on the pitch, Obua is now best remembered for that disgraceful act. Others who have fallen victim are URA FC and Uganda Cranes’ players Robert Ssentongo and Patrick Ochan, who lost their professional stints at St. George and TP Mazembe respectively as they would often come back home to Kireka to drink.

Ochan has been involved in several accidents, including one that saw his BMW almost written off. Ssentongo is known to hang in bars around Kireka. Other players like Hassan Wasswa, Denis Onyango, Brian Umony, and Simeon Masaba are also patrons of hangouts neighbouring Namboole, where they enjoy Nile perch.

Last year, we unmasked the sex orgies among corporates who visit Namboole in the name of jogging. Now this is just the tip of the ice berg; the upper class which can afford lodges and hotels. There are those who will just find a dark spot in places like Kireka, Bweyogerere and on Kinawataka Road. There are many sex workers who operate in that area. The Police are aware of the ‘joggers’ activities and lie in wait in these spots to make an extra buck from those caught red-handed in any sexual acts.

“Massa is a homeboy and he knows the house rules. He had to just cough up a few notes and they would have let him finish his business,” Massa’s former teammate and a resident of Bweyogerere told The Kampala Sun, adding that the Police take as little as sh20,000.

Massa’s wife an FBI agent

It is every woman’s dream to have a rich and famous husband. When Majorine Nabulime landed on Massa, she knew her prayers had been answered. The two have three children: Henry, Judith and Faith Massa, who has just made four months.

According to players on the national team, Nabulime is a tight-marker.

“Massa is always home as a captive and when he goes out, his phone rings off the hook. He also has curfew,” a close friend told The Kampala Sun, referring to Nabulime as an FBI agent.