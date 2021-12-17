Namirembe diocesan Mothers’ Union gets new office bearers

By Eddie Ssejjoba

Roseline Biingi Kawiso Nalongo was Monday elected the new President of the Mothers’ Union of Namirembe Diocese in a highly competitive poll.

She replaced Josephine Kasaatu who served and completed her two terms of eight years.

Biingi, 55, a mother of five who has been the chairperson of the Mothers’ Union in Natete Archdeaconry won the elections conducted at Namirembe Synod on Monday with 52 votes.

She defeated Gladys Kiragga who collected 30. The third contestant, Harriet Mukasa Nakitende pulled out at the last minute and sided with Biingi in return to get the post of vice President.

Speaking to the voters after the poll, Biingi thanked the outgoing President for the good leadership and empowerment she gave them as mothers.

She called for unity and cooperation among members and appealed to them to avoid petty issues like internal conflicts, rumors and ‘unnecessary drama’.

“We are one as Mother’s Union and we should work together to make it an Internationally recognized organization,” she said. She quoted John 1:4: 12, “No one has ever seen God, Yet, if we love one another, God remains in us, and his love is brought to perfection in us “.

The polls were conducted by the diocesan secretary, the Right Rev. Canon Henry Ssegawa who applauded the voters for the peaceful and calm exercise.

The Mothers’ Union patron, Faith Kityo Nakitende, congratulated the new president called for love and togetherness among the members. She appealed to the members to remain together in harmony, which they have maintained for years.

Susan Samula retained her post as treasurer, Rachael Ndaula was elected the new secretary, Jane Kabonera is the publicity secretary while Rose Ngabirano is the mission secretary.

Who is Roseline Biingi Kawiso Nalongo?

She was born on May 5, 1967, at Kiryatete in Hoima Municipality and her mother, Princess Jemimah Kabakungo is from the Babiito Royal family. The mother was daughter of Petro Nyakaana, one of the sons of King Kabalega of Bunyoro-Kitara empire. She is married to Julius Biingi Kawiiso Ssalongo, who once worked in the brewery before retiring into the real estate and hotel industry business. Nalongo Biingi is also a businesswoman and runs her husband’s hotel called De Place Hotel located in Hoima town.

A holder of a Bachelors’ Degree of Commerce from Makerere University, Biingi has been married for 23 years since December 19, 1998. She has held several responsibilities in the Church. She joined the Mothers’ Union in 2002 and served as a treasurer at All Saints church Mutundwe for eight years, chairperson of Mothers’ Union Mutundwe parish for four years and has been the chairperson of the Mothers’ Union at Natete Archdeaconry.