Namugongo, sorrounding areas to stay off power supply

11 hours ago
By Henry Sekanjako

Power distributor Umeme has indicated that Namugongo and sorrounding areas in Wakiso district, will not have power supply until later Friday afternoon.

According to the Power Outage alert issued by Umeme on Friday Morning, the power restoration team around the area, is working hard to restore supply.

“Affected: Kyaliwajja, Namungongo, areas around Essela, Kira, Bulindo, Butenga, parts of Nsasa. Area team is handling fault. Restoration about late afternoon. Inconvenience is regretted,” Umeme posted in a Twitter post.

