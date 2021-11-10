Nansana youth advised to test for HIV

By Mariam Nakalema

Scores of people have expressed interest in this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run, which takes place this Sunday. It will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike previous runs, where the focus has been on fistula and sickle cell disease, Sunday’s run is under the theme, Men Against HIV/AIDS To Save The Girl Child.

Yesterday, Meddie Ssebugenyi of Tabula Property Consultants in Nasana, Wakiso district bought 100 kits, which he gave out to residents. Each kit goes for sh15,000. He advised the youth to test for HIV with their partners before engaging in sex.