Nansana youth advised to test for HIV

8 hours ago
By Mariam Nakalema

Scores of people have expressed interest in this year’s Kabaka Birthday Run, which takes place this Sunday. It will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike previous runs, where the focus has been on fistula and sickle cell disease, Sunday’s run is under the theme, Men Against HIV/AIDS To Save The Girl Child.
Ssebugenyi handing a running kit to a Nansana resident
Yesterday, Meddie Ssebugenyi of Tabula Property Consultants in Nasana, Wakiso district bought 100 kits, which he gave out to residents. Each kit goes for sh15,000. He advised the youth to test for HIV with their partners before engaging in sex.
Early this month, while addressing journalists at Bulange Mengo, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said only a few people would be allowed at the official event to be flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Mutebi. He encouraged other people to participate in the run from their homes so as to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 

