National Cuddle Up Day: Oh the joy of hugging before COVID-19!

By Kampala Sun Writer

Today is National Cuddle Up Day. Google defines cuddling as holding close in one’s arms as a way of showing affection or love. Many people associate cuddling with the bedroom or wherever the deed is done. For us, we won’t go there. This ain’t no porn site. We shall stick to plain old hugging in public settings on National Cuddle Up Day.

Now don’t go about hugging every Tom, Dick and Harry because the coronavirus is still very much with us. Although we are dealing with the highly contagious Omicron variant that is said to be less severe than its sisters like Delta, just so you know, there is nothing cute about having a throbbing headache, fever, fatigue, body aches, a runny nose etc. Even the fully vaccinated are not spared.

That said, we are back to National Cuddle Up Day. Remember the good old days before coronavirus when we would hug at every whim, releasing happy hormones or for others, pent up sexual energy in the process. Whether it’s men hugging men, women hugging women, women hugging men or adults hugging children, Ugandans love their hugs. From a hug, rickety, fat or muscular chests find their homes in two mounds of succulence.

A hug says it’s going to be alright. It says I am happy to see you. But it can also be a hug of betrayal or of sworn enemies who are only doing it for show (Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine hugged at Eddy Kenzo’s show at the Kampala Serena Hotel in January 2019).

We revisit some of these moments…