National team captain Najjemba smeared with BD cake

By Ronald Kintu

Uganda recorded a record 2-7 victory away from home as they defeated Kenya in the ongoing FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. With the second leg on today, the team has to finish the job on a high.

However, with a margin of five goals in the bag, one can say it is a done deal hence giving the U20 Women’s national team a window to celebrate the birthday of the side’s captain Fauzia Najjemba in camp.

The team treated her to a surprise party on her special day with a cake and soft drinks. After cutting the cake, she had her face smeared with it, plus pouring soda and water on her. The joyful scenes were akin to an early celebration of progressing to the next round.

The winner (read Uganda in advance) on aggregate between Uganda and Kenya will face either South Africa or Mozambique in the second round. This will be an uphill task, but not an impossible mission.

