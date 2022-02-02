National Theatre reopens

By Ivan Kabuye

There was a sigh of relief for the arts and culture sector as the Uganda National Cultural Centre aka National Theatre officially re-opened for business on Friday.

For about two years, the sector had not been holding any drama or music shows as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The joy of the actors, actresses and lovers of the arts sector, who converged at the National Theatre to witness the re-opening, was palpable.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, who included Jules-Armand Aniambossou, the ambassador of France, who was the chief guest and guests from the gender ministry, among others.

The event featured an art exhibition just at the entrance of the theatre.

A play titled Cobweb depicted how the artistes coped with the challenges brought about by the lockdown. Most said their lives had been robbed from them ever since the National Theatre was closed.

They said since the National Theatre was now fully open, it was time to create more content and also showcase what they have been preparing during the lockdown.

In her speech, Dorothy Kisaka, the Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, welcomed back the people to the theatre.

“To have Kampala people dancing in the streets, celebrating our culture, food, clothing, a place like the National Theatre is the centre of all that,” she said.

A creative dance and a live band, coupled with a cocktail party later in the evening, sealed the day.