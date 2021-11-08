Navio announced as Johnnie Walker ambassador

By Karim Ssozi

At the start of the week, Johnnie Walker Uganda pleged to roll out a new campaign dubbed To the Ones Who.

The new Walkers’ campaign is aimed at embodying the Johnnie Walker “Keep Walking” mantra, a movement designed to celebrate creatives across the continent who exemplify this long-standing slogan in their different trades and crafts.

A source told us that the brand had signed up some of the most eminent trendsetters, industry luminaries, and creatives across Africa, who have gone out of their way to shake and mold culture in different sectors and spaces that they occupy.

It is said that Johnnie Walker Uganda had signed up a number of Ugandan big names to be the ambassadors of the Walkers’ campaign in Uganda.

When contacted, Uganda Breweries’ Scotch & Reserve Brand Manager, Christine Kyokunda, confirmed that they were indeed launching a new campaign and that they’re working with a few select celebrities to amplify and land the message across the country.

“It is aimed at highlighting the resilience of the African Youth. It is going to be a fitting representation of the shoes the young Africans walk in and that ‘Keep Walking’ was created to put a spring in their step as they venture into the new, finding their own paths, and building their own future,” she said.

Kyokunda confirmed that they were are working with some outstanding Ugandans on the campaign, but was tight-lipped on offering more details.

Well, on Friday, March 25, rapper Navio was unveiled as the National Walker.

He, together with other Walkers, including media personality Deedan Muyira, set off from Capital Shoppers Nakawa and headed for Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi at 1:00pm.

Traffic police helped the Walkers maneuver the traffic as bystanders stared, waved, smiled and took photographs of the celebrities, dressed in black. Fast foods were served alongside Johnnie Walker cocktails as music played when the Walkers arrived at Thrones.

The campaign will also recruit regional Walkers who have, in their own right, reshaped and owned the creative spaces in other areas across the country.

The launch marked the beginning of the Walkers National Tour that will be characterised by upbeat exciting premium experiences expected to kick-off with a Kampala edition next Friday, April 2, before heading to other cities like Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale, Masaka , Gulu, Arua and Fort Portal.