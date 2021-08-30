Navio goes ‘Amapiano’ in new song Raha

By Alex Balimwikungu

Rapper Daniel Kigozi popularly known as Navio has jumped on the “Amapiano” fad in his latest song Raha.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa. It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads and wide percussive bass lines. It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies.

Navio’s song, Raha is a single off his album Vibes out the East. The song was released exclusively on boom play recently and presently, it has over 80,000 views on YouTube and already trending on other streaming sites.

Raha was produced by Daxochali, a renowned Amapiano beats producer. Raha continued to prove that Navio is not about hiphop beat but instead a versatile artiste who has also proven his musical prowess by voicing in sounds of dancehall, RnB and bax ragga among others.

Watch Raha here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpMIDcW0oEM