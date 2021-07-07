Skip to content Skip to footer

Navio gushes about wife on wedding anniversary

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

It’s been two years since rapper Daniel Lubwama Kigozi, a.k.a Navio and wife Mathilda Nassimbwa exchanged their vows. 

The couple said “I Do” at an idyllic private wedding ceremony in Sweden in 2019.

  Navio, who has since taken off time to engage in farming during the lockdown, cleaned the farm manure off his hands and typed a sweet message to his wife in commemoration of their milestone.

“To the love of my life, thank God you said ‘YES’ Happy anniversary. Let’s build @Nasimbwaforyou,” he posted on his socials.

Previously, Navio has said in several interviews that getting married to Mathilda was the best thing that ever happened to him.  “ She is the greatest human being and is my great partner,” he said. 

The two lovers said their vows at Vastlands Kyrka, Sweden in an invite-only ceremony that was attended by a few close friends and family members. Social media was filled with adorable photos from the wedding ceremony.

