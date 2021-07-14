Navio lures Swedish based Ugandan singer back home

By Alex Balimwikungu

Many have known Navio as one of the Ugandan musicians who has kept and urban style but Navio likes to keep it Ugandan and local.

When asked to introduce himself, he will remind you about his clan, his village and his parents’ name. This has also come to work for the singer on the other side after identifying a Ugandan talent based in Sweden.

Navio has this week announced the signing of 25 year old female singer based in Sweden. Tyra Chantey who will be teaming up with Navio already kicked off with a brand new video that was released last week titled Conman.

Watch conman here:

The song conman has thrust Tyra on the Ugandan music scene:

The song that was officially introduced to Tyra’s new audience in Uganda was released on YouTube and it becomes part of her songs like Sweet Talk, Stay in the moment, Talk Now featuring Tiwa Savage and Omarion.

Tyra according to Navio is a whole package with more than just singing but also a song writer, producer, Choreographer, dancer and also holds a Degree in Music. Tyra was born to a Ugandan father and a Swedish mother though her career in music started at 13 when she would go on tours with her father Ken Daniels, a singer known for being a member of the famous Swahili Nation