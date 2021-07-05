Navio reaps big from lockdown farming

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Rapper Daniel Kigozi, famously known as Navio is a strong believer in the “Enkumbi terimba” (you can never go wrong with farming) mantra. While some artistes have taken to lamenting and asking for government aid for the vulnerable during the lock down, Navio has spent time at his Zuri farm and the results are there for all to see.

Navio earlier on went to his social media platforms and shared breaking news of his new venture in agriculture shared a number of trays of eggs in a selfie, in a post Navio says that ‘in these trying times when the music industry is still on hold, I have been taking my time off and head to the farm.

These are fresh eggs from Zuri Model Farms, we have matooke, sweet potatoes, maize, broilers, and many others.