Skip to content Skip to footer

Navio reaps big from lockdown farming

7 hours ago
Share
63Views 0Comments

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Rapper Daniel Kigozi, famously known as Navio is a strong believer in the “Enkumbi terimba” (you can never go wrong with farming) mantra. While some artistes have taken to lamenting and asking for government aid for the vulnerable during the lock down, Navio has spent time at his Zuri farm and the results are there for all to see.

Navio earlier on went to his social media platforms and shared breaking news of his new venture in agriculture shared a number of trays of eggs in a selfie, in a post Navio says that ‘in these trying times when the music industry is still on hold, I have been taking my time off and head to the farm.

These are fresh eggs from Zuri Model Farms, we have matooke, sweet potatoes, maize, broilers, and many others.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Celebrity News Latest News Sex & Relationships Top News
Singer John Blaq Denies Sex Tape
July 5, 2021
Celebrity News Top News
I am not a Douglas Lwanga wannabe- Mosh Mulla
1 day ago
Celebrity News
Unlike Kenzo, I have no problem advertising beer – Fik Fameica
2 days ago
Celebrity News Top News
Jazmine swims in money, fans unimpressed
9 hours ago
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

AncoraThemes © 2021. All Rights Reserved.