New management forced me to shed weight- Fille Mutoni

By Ahmad Muto

Weeks after signing a talent management contract with Martini Entertainment, singer Fille Mutoni has revealed that she has been forced to hit the gym to get her body in shape.

According to her, the new management told her she looked like a sack of potatoes, a statement she didn’t take casually. Now she is engrossed with working out and has no regrets whatsoever.

“My manager, Maritini told me I looked like a sack of potatoes and I didn’t take it lightly. When I hit the gym, I didn’t look like this. I have cut some weight and now I feel I can jump around,” she said.

She also noted that she has since lost about 6kg after working out for a week and she has set a timeline of two months. The idea is to enable her hit stage and perform consistently for a long time.

“I have worked out for a week so far, I am set to do it for two months. I blame all this on Covid-19. We sat home without working but just eating and sleeping. My new management has now asked for the old me so that on stage I can perform five songs with a lot of energy. I was 89kg when I came, I must be 83kg now. Now I feel fit, confident, strong, very active during meetings, stress levels gone down and I always want to come back,” she explained.

Fille exited her baby daddy, MC Kat’s management, professionally after they fell out romantically in 2019.