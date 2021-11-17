New Vision Valentine’s couples rekindle romance on Kabale getaway

By Rebecca Rugyendo

It is about 4:30pm on Saturday and I am on the road from Kisoro to Lake Matanda, with three couples who won the New Vision Valentine’s three-day fully paid trip to western Uganda by buying New Vision for 10 days straight.

Seated next to me is Sarah Musasizi, who is moving closer and closer to her husband, Emmanuel Musasizi.

With one hand, he is holding her left hand tightly in his while resting it on his chest, and his other hand is gently moving up and down her juicy thighs. You see, she is wearing patra shorts.

My eyes quickly dart back and forth before I fix my gaze straight ahead. All the couples are either holding hands or leaning on each other.

All I have to hold is my note book, my pen and to make sure my brain is sober enough to come up with a story about them. I tell you, no one should be in my position if they are single, because they can die of nugu.

And yet, this is just the beginning of the sparks I am about to see fly from the couples as the outdoors’ activities wound down.

We had spent the day in Echuya Forest Reserve, hanging out with the Batwa of Echuya, who seemed to stare at our skimpy outfits and crazy hair in amazement.

On our return to Kisoro and after taking in the cool breezes of Lake Matanda and Bunyonyi crater lake, we returned to Villagio Eco Residences, a fancy and beautiful home away from home, to find our host, Barbara Arinaitwe, had organised a dancing troupe for the couples.

The two nights I had spent with the lovebirds felt like a lifetime participating on the sets of TV shows like Marriage Boot Camp, The Wedding Coach, and Marriage Or Mortgage. Except that this was happening in the hills of Kigezi and the couples involved were in it for better, for worse.

“My husband and I go out to dinner and lunch, but we had never packed our bags and left the children and everything behind, just to have some exclusive couple time. We have just been caught in the rat race of work, home and right back to work! This experience has taught us that as a couple, we must always invest on our married life and explore the outdoors. The biggest plus on this trip has been the atmosphere created for us as a couple to bond, just the two of us,” said Erina Bakanyebonera, wife of lawyer Felix Bakanyebonera from Kabale.

The Bakanyeboneras and the other couples later giggled their way to their villas, to get ready for the romantic dinner that had been specially prepared for them. However, since the couples had retired to their rooms to “freshen up”, getting them out of there became a tug of war.

It only took me about 30 minutes to get ready and went roll-calling for them to make it in vain. When I got closer to their doors and gently knocked, all I heard was the showers in the apartments running non-stop and there was no telling when they would close the activities of the night.

However, we eventually ‘smoked’ them out of their hideouts, hand in hand, full of desire and eager to crown the two nights of bliss in style.

Dressed in their best dinner outfits, it was all, “rock me, rock me, rock me baby” until way past midnight.

“My wife Sarah and I have decided that in future, once or twice a year, we will plan getaways, leaving the children at home and having our own time as a couple,” Musasizi said.