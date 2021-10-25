Skip to content Skip to footer

Ngugi wa Thiong'o not dead

6 hours ago
Author Ngugi wa Thiong’o  is alive and well, his son has said.

Mukoma wa Thiong’o took to Twitter to clarify the claims after fake news went around that the author, aged 83, was dead.

“Just got off the phone with pops, and he is doing well,” he said.

Mukoma added that he and Ngugi shared a good laugh about his supposed demise. But good to see so many people caring,” he added.

In the recent past, the globally -renowned Kenyan novelist was awarded the Premi International Prize by the President of Catalonia, Spain for his writings and bravery,

 

