Nick Cannon apologizes to his baby mamas

Nick Cannon has publicly apologized to all of the mothers of his children

While on The Nick Cannon Show, the television host said he “misspoke” when he mentioned the recent death of his 5-month-old baby boy Zen as he revealed to his audience that he was expecting another baby with a different woman last week.

Unsurprisingly, the Internet had lots to say about Nick’s baby news considering that the host’s loss happened just two months prior.

In his apology, Nick appeared remorseful about mentioning both of these events together and said he wished he’d “done a better job” speaking on the sensitive subject.

I wish to always protect and respect the privacy of the mothers of all of my children,” said Nick. “I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions. I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

Nick’s apology comes after Alyssa Scott, Zen’s mother, released a statement detailing the pain she felt with the mention of her son’s death being wrapped up in Nick’s 8th baby news.