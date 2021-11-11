Skip to content Skip to footer

Nigeria celebrates as return of looted Benin treasures nears

HomeAll PostsWorld NewsNigeria celebrates as return of looted Benin...
6 hours ago
Share
45Views 0Comments

AFP

Nigeria’s traditional ruler in southern Benin city hosted a day of celebrations on Monday in anticipation of the long-awaited return of two bronze treasures looted during colonial times.

Dancers and musicians performed in King Uku Akpolokpolor Ewuare II’s palace, which was decorated with banners of the artefacts: a bronze cockerel and a king’s bust.

“Today marks a watershed in our efforts to retrieve the bronzes, ivories and other works of arts which were removed from this palace,” said the Oba, or king of Benin, whose ancestors reigned over the region when it was ransacked by British soldiers in 1897.

Attendees kneel to pay homage to the king, known as Oba of Benin, Omo nOba NEdo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, during the signing of documents for the repatriation to the ancient kingdom of looted artefacts by the British military force in Benin City, midwestern Nigeria, on Monday. AFP photos
The king looks on during the ceremony of signing documents for the repatriation to the ancient kingdom of looted artefacts by the British military force in Benin City, midwestern Nigeria, on Monday
Wives of King Oba of Benin, Omo nOba NEdo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, attend the signing of documents for the repatriation to the ancient kingdom of looted artefacts by the British military force in Benin City, midwestern Nigeria, on Monday

In a formal ceremony attended by royal guests and traditional chiefs, the king signed the official document transferring full possession of the works from the UK’s Aberdeen and Cambridge universities – even though the pieces themselves were not to be seen.

“At the appropriate time, the bronzes… will be delivered to us here in the palace,” the king said, without giving further details.

Thousands of Nigeria’s so-called Benin Bronzes – 16th to 18th century metal plaques and sculptures – were looted from the palace of the ancient Benin Kingdom and ended up in museums across the US and Europe.

Nigeria has been negotiating their return and plans to build a museum in Benin City in southern Edo state, where it hopes to house the bronzes, some of the most highly regarded works of African art.

Apart from Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have also received requests from African countries to return lost treasures.

Experts estimate that 85 to 90 percent of African cultural artefacts were taken from the continent.

Last month, neighbouring West African country Benin welcomed back nearly 30 royal treasures looted by colonial France more than 130 years ago.

 

 

 

 

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sports World News
Kenya disbands national football body over corruption
November 11, 2021
World News
McDonald’s sparks Brazil controversy over unisex toilet
November 15, 2021
World News
Kenyan running star’s husband in court over her killing
October 18, 2021
Sports World News
Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5m
October 25, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.