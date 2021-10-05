Skip to content Skip to footer

Nigerian star Dai Verse geared for Kampala performance

5 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian star Lennon Akandu Ifeanyu Chineme popularly known as Dai Verse is itching to perform in Kampala next week.

The singer is slated to perform at Exo Lounge next week (March 9) in a show sponsored by The Kampala Sun, Urban TV and Radio City.

He is already in a buoyant mood and is itching to put up a stellar performance in the realm of Nigerian artistes like Ruger, Chike, Omah Lay, Tems and Timaya who have performed here before.

“My Ugandan peeps expect more fyah (fire),” he tweeted ahead of the show.

Dai Verse, 24, has enjoyed a meteoric rise during the lockdown.  He gained popularity after he released his hit track Cocaine in 2020. And just like the title, the song is quite addictive.

It is a mid-tempo song that relies heavily on Dai Verse’s vocal texture and his knack for composition,

On Cocaine, Dai Verse sings about being intoxicated by the very existence of a lady, likening her effect on him to that of cocaine’s. It’s a feel-good song that has grown to become a mainstream hit.

Lately, he is riding on his first release of 2022 Sweet Daddy– an upbeat infectious Afro Pop song fused with an array of melodies featuring a guest verse from Nigerian star Buju.

According to organisers Play Entertainment, Dai Verse will be live on Wednesday night.  Entrance is sh50,000 for individuals and a table of four is sh600k.  It comes with 1 litre of Jameson and other cocktail mixers.

Listen to Dai Verse’s song, Cocaine, here

 

