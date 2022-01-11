Nigerian star Dai Verse jets in ahead of mega performance tonight

By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian star Lennon Akandu Ifeanyu Chineme popularly known as Dai Verse has arrived in Uganda ahead of his highly-anticipated performance tonight (March 9).

The singer is slated to perform at Exo Lounge in a show sponsored by The Kampala Sun, Urban TV and Radio City.

He is already in a buoyant mood and is itching to put up a stellar performance in the realm of Nigerian artistes like Ruger, Chike, Omah Lay, Tems and Timaya who have performed here before.

“My Ugandan peeps, expect more fyah (fire),” he said upon arrival at Entebbe Airport earlier today.

Dai Verse, 24, has enjoyed a meteoric rise during the lockdown. He gained popularity after he released his hit track Cocaine in 2020. And just like the title, the song is quite addictive.

It is a mid-tempo song that relies heavily on Dai Verse’s vocal texture and his knack for composition,

On Cocaine, Dai Verse sings about being intoxicated by the very existence of a lady, likening her effect on him to that of cocaine’s. It’s a feel-good song that has grown to become a mainstream hit.

Lately, he is riding on his first release of 2022 – Sweet Daddy – an upbeat infectious Afro Pop song fused with an array of melodies featuring a guest verse from Nigerian star Buju.

According to organisers Play Entertainment, the entrance for the show is sh50,000 for individuals and a table of four goes for sh600k. It comes with one litre of Jameson and other cocktail mixers.