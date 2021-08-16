Nigerian star Fireboy, Bukedde’s Ssuuna Ben meet

By Karim Ssozi



Nigerian star Fireboy DML is already in the country for his show at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday, April 30.

He will perform alongside a great lineup of artistes, including Sheebah, Navio, Fik Fameica and Bukedde DJ Ssunna Ben.

However, Ssunna’s audience is completely different from that of Fireboy.

He was added on the performance list when the “uptown” crowd on Twitter asked that they want to see him perform.

Following the Twitter buzz, event organiser Malembe Lifestyle reached out to him, a deal was closed and they made it official with a poster.

Speaking about Ssuuna’s addition to the lineup, Keith Ashaba from Malembe spoke about Ssuuna’s genius in engaging with revellers and the universal appeal that music has.

During a press conference at the Kampala Serena Hotel today, April 29, Fireboy and Ssuuna finally met and greeted each other with a fist bump as they took pictures.

In his speech, Fireboy said: “It’s been a long time coming. It’s actually my first time to be in Uganda and Ugandans have showed me love ever since I broke out. They listen and stream my music. I’m really excited to be here. I am here to enjoy with my fans, performing to them the music they have listened to for the past three to four years.”

He revealed that he started out as an Afrobeat artiste.

“It took me a while to find my sound. When I found my sound, I focused on being a great artiste as my main goal was for people to listen to me.”

Fireboys song’s include Vibration, Jealous and his collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran on Peru.

https://youtu.be/pekzpzNCNDQ

He said his hobbies are reading books, writing poetry and writing songs, emphasising that he is intentional about what he writes about and how people feel when they listen to his songs.

Fireboy is also the brand ambassador of the Guinness Black Shines Brightest campaign.

“We are super excited to have him here in Uganda. Guinness is the embodiment of how great black culture can be and not only does Fireboy fit into it, he has been able to shape the music industry in Africa and is taking it to a global space. We are going to create an amazing experience at the concert as there will be engaging sports and plenty of liquid Guinness and goodies,” said Prudence Mutembei the Guinness brand manager.

Gates open at midday.