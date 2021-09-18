Skip to content Skip to footer

Nigerian star Fireboy DML confirms Kampala performance

4 hours ago
By Alex Balimwikungu

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, has confirmed his performance in Kampala.

Fireboy DML who is presently enjoying the success of his hit ‘Peru’ – a smash which got even bigger when Ed Sheeran offered a verse for the remix, took to Twitter to confirm he would perform at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in April.

He will perform on 30th April 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval just about a month after his The Apollo Tour in USA.

Early in 2020, it was announced how the Nigerian star was to perform in Kampala but the lockdown in March 2020 dealt his maiden show a big blow.

In a recent interview, the Nigerian singer said his trade mark “Peru” song took him just 45 minutes to write.  He never expected it to go viral.  The usual drums and percussions as well as the new twist given by Ed Sheeran have made the stirring song a win among m any fans.

 

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

