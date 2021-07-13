Nigeria’s Fireboy DML down for a collabo with Azawi

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Afrobeat star Fireboy DML said he knows Ugandan singer Azawi through her music because he keeps up with it and is very much familiar with the name. However, he has no idea who music videographer Sasha Vybz is. The three are part of a number of new Guinness ambassadors.

He added that he is into working with creatives regardless of their status in the industry as long as the energy and time is right.

“I know Azawi. I keep up with music and so I am familiar with the name. And I am down to collaborating with creatives, so when the energy is right, time is right that is all that matters to me and not who is bigger. So of course. I am down for that,” he told MC Kats who was having a video chat with him.

A month ago, Azawi said her album set to be released later this year got pushed back after she learnt that one of her songs was leaked to a Nigerian artiste she refused to disclose and found out while listening to the artiste’s album. She blamed a Nigerian producer she worked with.