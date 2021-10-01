Nigeria’s Sinach recognised by US Congress

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian Gospel singer Sinach who became a global sensation following the success of her song I know who I am has now been recognised by the US Congress.

A certificate of recognition was conferred on her by Senator Sheila Jackson Lee, representing the Texas Constituency.

According to her, the recognition is to commemorate the singer’s ability to spread the universal language throughout the globe.

“Your tireless efforts completely deserving of the respect and commendation of the United States Congress.”

She added that music is one of the most important and powerful things in life. It brings people people together and allows us to experience the same emotions. People are the same everywhere in heart and spirit.

Sinach thrilled her fans in Uganda in 2015 during a praise concert on Good Friday at Rubaga Miracle Centre. The US Congress is the legislative arm of the government of the United States of America. The equivalent of Uganda’s parliament.