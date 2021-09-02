Skip to content Skip to footer

Nina Roz and Brian Weiyz share romantic moments

HomeAll PostsSex & RelationshipsNina Roz and Brian Weiyz share romantic moments
3 hours ago
Share
45Views 0Comments

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Brian Kaganda could be ‘chasing’ fellow singer Nina Akankunda Rose also known as Nina Roz as the two were seen having fun intimately at a nightspot around town.

In the picture, the two are sharing the same ice cream and Nina is coming closer to swap saliva with Brian Weiyz.

The Kampala Sun reached out to Brian Weiyz to find out whether the two are romantically attached, but the singer refused to open up.

“Whatever you want to think, you can think of it. But this is just a photo, why do you think there is something more?” Brian Weiyz said.

Nina Roz could be looking for another catch after she fell out with producer and songwriter Daddy Andre, with whom they shared marital life.

However, this could also be a stunt since the two recorded a song a few months ago. Nina Roz is fond of stunts and could be training the young Brian.

Tags:

You May Also Like

Sex & Relationships
BBNaija: Tega cheats with housemate, husband apologises
September 2, 2021
Celebrity News Latest News Lifestyle Sex & Relationships Top News
Uganda’s power couples: Does it always end in tears?  
September 16, 2021
Celebrity News Exclusives Latest News Lifestyle Sex & Relationships Top News
Video: Canary weds Sasha
September 19, 2021
Sex & Relationships
My mother advised me against single motherhood – Angella
August 10, 2021
Show CommentsClose Comments

Leave a comment

Our biggest stories delivered
to your inbox

Kampala Sun © 2021. All Rights Reserved.