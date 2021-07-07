Nina-Roz baptized, becomes Born Again

By Ranell Dickson Nsereko

Over the past few months, singer and vocalist Nina Nankunda aka Nina Roz has been embattled with issues that affected her personal life and career

Last week she broke up with her record label Black Market Records which she accuses of fraud and taking down her YouTube channel after making her sign contracts also that weren’t favoring her.

She has also been alleged to be battling with depression after breaking up with her boyfriend and producer Daddy Andre. She has also been linked to using drugs that she had quit years back due to pressure and depression.

Nina had to seek God to be the go between her messed up life and career and yesterday 5th of September she gave her life to Christ and was re-baptized singer by Bishop Arnold Muwonge.

Through the photos and videos shared on her social media platforms ’Victory belongs to GOD ,I’m humbled and grateful ALMIGHTY .I’m all yours GOD just use me in all ways Father ,i feel blessed to be alive and Baptised today 5/09/21 by my spiritual Father @arnold_muwonge,she posted.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me, and I shall dwell in the house of the LORD forever she added in an Instagram post.

She joins a list of other artists that have given their lives to God during this campaign like Maureen Nantume,Lil Pazo.